Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,760 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kenvue by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kenvue by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 280,591 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 93,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kenvue by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 72,435 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kenvue by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 40,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE remained flat at $18.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,172,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,349,858. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

