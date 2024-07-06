Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 434,673 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock worth $7,936,005. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.75. 6,375,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,254,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $229.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

