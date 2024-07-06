Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,740.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 480,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EW traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.32. 1,515,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,638. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,499 shares of company stock valued at $7,866,511. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.