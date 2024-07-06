Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.9% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.1 %

ISRG traded up $8.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $443.76. 1,114,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,312. The company has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $448.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.