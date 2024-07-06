Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 526,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,081,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHX traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.48. 1,075,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

