PAID Network Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $18.75 million and approximately $37,561.30 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.06088494 USD and is up 9.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $59,463.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

