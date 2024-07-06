Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) PT Lowered to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.20.

Par Pacific stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

