Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,579 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.40% of Paychex worth $176,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,308,000 after buying an additional 54,225 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $231,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 7.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.54. 1,585,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,275. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

