PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $398.27 million and $8.97 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 398,936,871 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 398,936,871.41. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99831982 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $12,919,940.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

