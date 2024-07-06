Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PPL. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.77.

PPL opened at C$51.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$51.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 88.75%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. Also, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,669. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

