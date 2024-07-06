Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 6,684 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 357.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895,093 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333,815 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,909,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

