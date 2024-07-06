Peterson Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 165.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.39. 494,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,996. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

