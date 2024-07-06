Peterson Wealth Services Grows Stock Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 196.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services owned 0.10% of Hudson Technologies worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,574,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,217 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 995,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 498,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 380,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 355,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Technologies

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Hudson Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

