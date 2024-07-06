Peterson Wealth Services Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,359,000 after buying an additional 418,860 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $9,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DRI traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $145.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.77. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

