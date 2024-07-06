Peterson Wealth Services Has $305,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock worth $18,558,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

LHX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.07. 483,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $228.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.