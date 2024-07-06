PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Shares Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILZ. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BILZ traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,321. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 12-month low of $100.20 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91.

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.