PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNM. Barclays upped their price target on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an in-line rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NYSE:PNM opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,498,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,517,000 after acquiring an additional 167,395 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,332.6% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,551,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,752 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 42.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,670,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,136,000 after purchasing an additional 796,077 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6,084.6% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,740,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after buying an additional 1,712,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,026,000 after buying an additional 94,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

