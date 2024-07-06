Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Porch Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Porch Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

