PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Capitalization of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $96.37 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00112689 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.