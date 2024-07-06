Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,626 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 8.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 298.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 46,069 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,859. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $224.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. BTIG Research started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

