Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,303 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NU by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. 20,598,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,229,132. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

