Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after buying an additional 3,809,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,465,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,764,000 after buying an additional 492,463 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after buying an additional 480,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,019.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 442,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after buying an additional 402,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. 1,337,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,772. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -858.45, a PEG ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,965 shares of company stock worth $5,965,961 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTNX

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.