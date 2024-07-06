Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,134,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 79,180 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,070,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after purchasing an additional 80,581 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,057,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,811,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 206,432 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TSLX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,086. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. Research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

