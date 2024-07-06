Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.1% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,655,089,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stryker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

Shares of SYK traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,805. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

