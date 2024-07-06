Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,048 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Invesco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upped their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $210.18. 1,699,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.23. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

