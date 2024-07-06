Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $306,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $6.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.41. The stock had a trading volume of 215,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,166. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $385.27 and a one year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $1,759,708.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,135.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

