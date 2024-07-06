Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.2% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $273.54. 1,237,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

