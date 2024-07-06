Prom (PROM) Price Tops $5.86 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.86 or 0.00010101 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $107.01 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009322 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001054 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.93 or 0.99959724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00067628 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.48650816 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $2,924,990.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.