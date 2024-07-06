ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of BITO traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.76. 19,552,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,760,086. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.