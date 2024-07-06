Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $436,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.34.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $690.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,949. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $640.84 and a 200 day moving average of $590.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

