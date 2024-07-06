Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.9% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 119.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,155. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.31. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.33.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,619,347 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

