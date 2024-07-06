Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,036,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after buying an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.03. 1,273,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $353.15 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.66.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

