Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 74 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $488.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.46 and its 200 day moving average is $500.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $449.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.