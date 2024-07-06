Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSEP. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 74,812 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS:FSEP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,563 shares. The firm has a market cap of $531.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

