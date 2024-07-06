Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after buying an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after buying an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,767,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.56.

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,132 shares of company stock valued at $328,809. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.51. The company had a trading volume of 975,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,496. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

