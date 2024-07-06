Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 45 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $1,074.48. The stock had a trading volume of 771,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $423.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,082.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $980.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $917.60.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

