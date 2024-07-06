Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes $435,000 Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of CODI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 178,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,243. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 588.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larry L. Enterline bought 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at $736,975.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

