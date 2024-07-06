PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 7,846 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $161,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $464,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,225 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $24,377.50.

On Monday, April 8th, Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $210,449.96.

PubMatic Price Performance

PUBM stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $989.61 million, a P/E ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PUBM. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PUBM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.