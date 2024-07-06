PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 7,846 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $161,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $464,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,225 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $24,377.50.
- On Monday, April 8th, Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $210,449.96.
PubMatic Price Performance
PUBM stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $989.61 million, a P/E ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on PUBM. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
