PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells $66,659.06 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,266 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $66,659.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,908.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $19.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $989.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PubMatic by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PubMatic by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in PubMatic by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in PubMatic by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

