Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSTG. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.11.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $1,075,702.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $1,075,702.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,951 shares of company stock worth $11,584,759 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 61.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.