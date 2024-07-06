QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after buying an additional 438,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after buying an additional 263,482 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.75. 6,375,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,254,710. The company has a market capitalization of $229.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,005. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

