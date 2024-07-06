Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.23.

QLYS opened at $145.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.98. Qualys has a 1 year low of $122.53 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,531 shares of company stock worth $3,833,431. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 197,911 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 169,293 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 169.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 154,492 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 201,932.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 117,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

