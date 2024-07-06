QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,612,553.10 in Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,439,641 shares in the company, valued at $368,470,836.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 27.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 15.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

