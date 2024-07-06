Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $57.90 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $57.90 million and $3.86 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001827 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000114 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,961,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

