Raymond James Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGAU. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

CGAU opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 134.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 943.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,791 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

