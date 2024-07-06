Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RGA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.18.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $203.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.93. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $213.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $2,993,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $92,083,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

