Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.32) price objective on the stock.
RTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.46) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,493 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($14,568.25). Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
