Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.32) price objective on the stock.

RTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.46) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 467.30 ($5.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,118.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 430.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 387.80 ($4.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 663.80 ($8.40).

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,493 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($14,568.25). Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

