Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.09% of Republic Services worth $53,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $6,126,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Republic Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.89. 2,240,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $196.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.