Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Adobe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,552,530,000 after buying an additional 66,180 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Trading Up 1.4 %

Adobe stock traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $578.34. 2,808,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,988. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.