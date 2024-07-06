Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,625 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.5% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,702,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,588,000 after buying an additional 1,161,484 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 589.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 876,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 749,207 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,995,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,990,000 after buying an additional 676,140 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 919.7% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 547,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 493,551 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,246,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FNDF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 665,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

